From the DJN Foundation: A Look at the Life of Amos Oz

Newsroom | Detroit Jewish News

Amos Oz passed away last month on Dec. 28, 2018, at age 79. Oz was, without a doubt, one of the most prolific writers in Israel and an internationally acclaimed literary figure. He wrote about life in Israel, and his works were translated into more than 40 languages, the most for any Israeli author.

Oz received many honors during his life, including honorary doctorate degrees from a host of prestigious universities, as well as most of the world’s awards for literature, having only a Noble Prize elude him. His 2002 book, A Tale of Love and Darkness was, perhaps, his most famous work.

The author was born in Jerusalem to immigrant parents and completed high school at Kibbutz Hulad, where he became a Labor Zionist. He spent 25 years writing, farming and teaching at the local high school. He earned a degree from Hebrew University and was also a professor of Hebrew Literature at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. As a reservist in a tank unit in the IDF, he fought in both the 1967 and 1973 wars. Oz was buried at Kibbutz Hulad.

Oz was also a very controversial figure. While fiercely Zionist, he was a prominent and vocal critic of Israeli policies and a strong advocate of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He worried that Israel was endangered if no compromise could be reached and, for this, many Israelis criticized Oz.

I found 181 references to Oz in the Davidson Digital Archive. First, I wondered if Oz had ever visited Detroit — yes, several times, including as the featured speaker on Sept. 28, 1997, at an Israel Cancer Association Michigan Branch dinner honoring Florine Mark. And did the JN write about Oz? Yes. The June 16, 1984, JN has a five-page in-depth story and interview with Oz. And, in the June 2, 1978, issue, in a special to the JN, one of Oz’s short stories, “Grandpa Isidore,” appeared.

Like him or not, Oz left a huge literary legacy in Israel and beyond — and the JN covered his work and career. ■

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.

Like this: Like Loading...