Mozart Bash

Ann Arbor Symphony brings pianist Alon Goldstein for concert.

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Arie Lipsky will celebrate the annual Mozart Birthday Bash at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor.

The orchestra will open the evening with Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor, the composer’s final work and will be joined by vocal soloists Louise Toppin, Sedona Libera, Charles Reid and Daniel Washington. The performance will also feature area choral ensembles including Measure for Measure, the Livingston County Women’s Chorus, and the Huron, Pioneer and Skyline High School a cappella choirs.

To close the program, the orchestra will be joined by celebrated pianist Alon Goldstein for a performance of Mozart’s youthful and energetic Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat Major. To further celebrate Mozart’s legacy, audience members will enjoy Mozartkugeln, traditional candies from Austria.

Mozart’s Requiem has long been the most mysterious of the composer’s works. He originally received a commission to write the large-scale choral and orchestral masterpiece by a visitor in July of 1791. The man would not state his name and would not provide details about the person who wanted to fund the work. Mozart accepted the commission because of the generous paycheck promised at its completion.

As Mozart continued to compose the Requiem, his health started to fail. Knowing his death was imminent, he stated to a friend, “Didn’t I say before that I was writing this requiem for myself?” In December of 1791, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died, leaving his Requiem unfinished. Franz Xaver Süssmayr, a friend and close collaborator of Mozart’s, accepted the challenge of completing the Requiem from sketches.

The unknown commissioner was later discovered to be Count von Walsegg, who wanted the Requiem to serve as a memorial piece for his late wife.

To counterbalance the depth and drama of Mozart’s final composition, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will play one of the most mature works from his youth: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat Major. Many musicologists have pegged this concerto as a major turning point in Mozart’s compositional development. This youthful and joyous concerto with a dark and brooding second movement will be performed by Goldstein, who returns to perform with the orchestra after high audience demand.

Alon Goldstein is one of the most original and sensitive artists of his generation, admired for his musical intelligence and dynamic personality. His artistic vision and innovative programming have made him a favorite with audiences and critics throughout the United States, Europe and Israel. He made his orchestral debut at age 18 with the Israel Philharmonic under the baton of Zubin Mehta.

Goldstein is artistic director for The Distinguished Artists Concert & Lecture Series in Santa Cruz, Calif., and was recently named artistic director for the Mt. Angel Abbey Bach Festival in Oregon, starting in 2019.

A pre-concert talk about the Mozart works led by Goldstein and Lipsky is open to all ticket holders at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at a2so.com, by emailing tickets@a2so.com or by calling (734) 994-4801. This concert is made possible in part by a co-sponsorship from Rebecca Horvath.

