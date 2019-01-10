Raskin: All-You-Can-Eat Delish!

Las Vegas-style brunch comes to Station Square.

A recent visit to the new Sunday brunch at Station Square, Coolidge, one block south of Maple, Troy, with its bevy of beautiful selections, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. … all you can eat … was sumptuous enough to remind me of many brunches I usually enjoyed on visits to Las Vegas.

They are still pride and joys in Las Vegas … Originally dreamed up by Beldon Katelman, owner of the El Rancho Hotel, Las Vegas’ first hotel on its strip, as a means of keeping customers in the hotel after the second show … His Midnight Chuck Wagon Buffet dated back to the early 1940s … The idea caught on immediately, resulting in most casinos coming out themselves with beautiful and tasty arrays of food.

Las Vegas itself is not the same today … The beautiful showgirls will always be there … They are as much a part as the great brunches that Katelman started … all you could eat for a dollar … and also the first place to have those lovely show gals … But they’ll never replace the Rat Pack of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford … and so many other wonderful entertainers who made Las Vegas the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”

The days of those bevy of great entertainers who used to play the Las Vegas Strip were replaced by huge extravaganzas … Just about everybody who was anybody played Las Vegas … Bob Hope, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Elvis Presley, Debbie Reynolds, Ann-Margaret, George Burns, Liberace, Sophie Tucker, Andy Williams, Red Skelton, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, etc., etc., etc.

The food at most places has retained its goodness, but service has taken a big dip, with too many servers owning “take-it-or-leave it” attitudes that bring wonderment as to how they got the job in the first place … Thankfully, it’s not like this everywhere … There are still many things to like and enjoy in Las Vegas … and many of its extravaganzas are amazingly wonderful.

But enough about Las Vegas and back to the more than 60 items at the new all-you-can-eat Station Square in Troy now here and being enjoyed by many … Prime rib au jus, shrimps galore, salmon, chicken, pasta, ham, bacon, sausage, French toast, pancakes, omelets made-as-you-like, etc. … plus all excellent house-made pastries and desserts galore by Executive Chef Chris Hessler and his five-person staff … Many pastries you’ve never seen or tasted before, plus rice pudding, etc. … Chris is quite a top-notch gent in the restaurant kitchen … 13 years at Kruse & Muer, eight years at Golden Mushroom and 2½ years at Win Shuler’s in Marshall, Mich.

The addition of excellent servers like Toni Besho are always huge favorites … His smiles, very efficient fast service, and needed take-aways and refills are huge assets.

The magnificent Station Square Sunday Brunch by itself in a 20- by 50-foot room next to its three dining rooms and bar areas is a big winner that has all the elements of a great presentation.

The low price is $17.99 adults for a sumptuous and most elegant Sunday brunch is very much a good price … 11 or under, $8.99 … Children under 3 eat free.

RECENT CONTEST by WDIV-TV on the Best Sandwich in Metro Detroit had newly owned Siegel’s Deli, 15 Mile, west of Haggerty, Commerce Township, third among 150 restaurants … Another heavy seller is its new Reuben Egg Rolls, hand-rolled every morning … The Reuben is rolled in Russian Dressing and egg roll wrapped.

PARTNERSHIP AT Pickles and Rye Deli, Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield, has been dissolved by Rick Therrien and Linda Collins … He is now sole owner as Linda leaves “to work less and spend more time with my family and grandchildren” … A very friendly working separation of two good friends.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … A man and his girlfiend were out to dinner one night and the waiter told them their specials of the evening were chicken almondine and fresh fish. “The chicken sounds good. I’ll have that,” the woman says. The waiter nods. “And the vegetable?” he asks. “Oh, he’ll have the fish,” she replies.

