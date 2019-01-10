Taken for a Ride

That’s not going to happen,” was my initial response a year ago when my friend Sam Rozenberg suggested I participate in the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Bike Ride Israel. He had attended the 2017 ride and somehow thought I would be a suitable recruit for 2018.

Well, old Sam kept on me, selling me on the scenery, the accommodations, the camaraderie, the challenge; and he knew my real weakness — being in Israel. Next thing I knew, I was training in the gym, shopping for road bikes and promising I’d be there. Agreeing to participate would turn out to be the best decision. I quickly went from “not willing to consider it” to “can’t wait until October.”

Having been to Israel several times on various tours and missions, I’m always seeking to visit in a different way. The FIDF Ride Israel checked several of those boxes for me. Aside from meeting some lovely like-minded men and women and doing some of the most physically demanding activity I’ve ever done in amazing scenery and weather, there were several highlights.

Along with 30-some riders from the U.S., several Israelis joined us. Israeli competitive athletes rode with us, including Roy Goldstein, the two-time Israeli National Road Race champion, as well as other members of the Israel Cycling Academy and Ironman (woman) competitors. They didn’t blow past us and wait at the finish line but rather rode alongside, chatting and encouraging us. They were as nice as could be.

Some other riders were IDF veterans who lost limbs in combat and have been beneficiaries of the great work of the FIDF. On a long uphill climb one day, I was passed by Itzik, who was cranking away with one leg and a prosthesis replacing the other leg, which he’d lost to a land mine in war.

Another day, I rode hard to try to catch up with a vet who didn’t have enough leg left to attach a prosthesis — his bike only had one pedal. Another amputee on the ride was an Ironman competitor. These guys risked their lives defending our Holy Land, were gravely injured and had the ruach to test physical limits challenging even for full-bodied riders, many a decade (or more) their junior.

Words can’t describe the inspiration these people gave me.

We visited an FIDF training base in central Israel as well as the northernmost line of defense at the top of Mount Hermon, only feet from the Syrian border. We met and conversed with the young soldiers and officers who protect our homeland. We visited Druze villages, ate their food and learned about their culture as well as how they serve side by side with Jews and Arabs in the IDF.

Perhaps the most meaningful part of the trip for me was meeting young IDF vets who have been recipients of FIDF IMPACT! scholarships, hearing how the assistance has changed their lives and how they are working to help others as a result. I cannot find words to adequately describe the sweet emotions that were stirred up within me while hearing the stories of these young heroes.

I stated earlier that I’m always seeking ways to see Israel from a different perspective; I have never done the same trip twice but if there’s another opportunity to do an FIDF bike ride, I already have my answer to the question whether I would miss it: “That’s not going to happen.”

By Sandy Rosen, who lives in Bloomfield Hills with his wife, Lucinda. They have three adult children, are avid outdoorspeople and are members at Adat Shalom Synagogue.

