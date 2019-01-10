The Well and JN’s 36 Under 36: Abby Rubin

Newsroom | Detroit Jewish News

Abby Rubin, 27, of Detroit is a children’s librarian for the Detroit Public Library at the Campbell Branch. She serves on the NEXTGen Detroit board of directors as the chair of the Volunteers Committee and is working on building the Social Justice Committee. She co-chaired NEXTGen’s Pitch for Detroit kickball tournament for the past two years as well. She is also highly involved with Chabad in the D.

In her spare time, she works at Pages Bookshop in Grandmont Rosedale as the children’s book buyer. Abby grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. After getting her undergraduate degree from University of Michigan, she came to Detroit as an education fellow with Repair the World. As a founding resident, she spent three years building the Moishe House community and programming in Detroit. She strives to continue to build community and find ways to welcome newcomers to Detroit and help them navigate the many opportunities Jewish Detroit has to offer.

She likes to eat at Green Dot Stables and have a picnic and read a book on Belle Isle during the summer.

See the 2019 Gallery. A new person is added each day.

