Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, U.S. President Bill Clinton and Syrian Foreign Minister Farouk al-Shara talk during a walk in Shepherdstown, W.Va., on Jan. 3, 2000.
Today in Israeli History: Jan. 10, 2000 — Syria Peace Talks End

01/10/2019

Seven days of peace talks between Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Syrian Foreign Minister Farouk al-Shara, focusing on trading all or part of the Golan Heights for peace, conclude without any resolution in Shepherdstown, W.Va. Facilitated by U.S. President Bill Clinton, the talks are supposed to resume Jan. 19, but they never restart.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

