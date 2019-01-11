The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Joshua Moss

Newsroom | Detroit Jewish News

Joshua Moss, 28, is vice president of Advance Plumbing, a 99-year-old, fourth-generation family-owned-and-operated decorative plumbing supply company with two locations in Walled Lake and Detroit.

Since his start in the business in 2012, he has made an impact not only in the company, but also as an authority throughout the decorative plumbing industry. He is very involved in many organizations such as the Forte Buying Group, Decorative Plumbing & Hardware Association, American Supply Association and North Central Wholesaler Association. Among his greatest accomplishments, Joshua had an instrumental hand in building the city of Detroit’s first-ever decorative plumbing and lighting showroom —5,000 square feet of state-of-the-art working showers, tubs, toilets, lighting and faucets, The showroom recently received the 2018 Decorative Plumbing & Hardware Association (DPHA) Showroom of the year award and won UNESCO’s Commerce Design Award and People’s Choice Award. This award-winning showroom also lights up Cass Avenue, beautifying the historical block in Midtown Detroit.

Joshua is a member of Temple Israel and has served on many Jewish Federation NextGen boards for Latke Vodka and Epic events. His best restaurant recommendation? Lady of the House in Detroit.

