A monument to the victims of the Egoz sinking stands on Mount Herzl.
Today in Israeli History: Jan. 11, 1961 — Immigrant Ship Egoz Sinks

The Egoz, a ship leased by the Mossad to secretly transport Moroccan Jews to Israel, sinks around 3 a.m., a few hours after leaving the Moroccan port of Al Hoceima on its 12th immigration trip. Forty-four would-be immigrants, half of them children, drown. The tragedy leads Morocco to ease its ban on Jewish emigration, and some 80,000 Moroccan Jews make aliyah from 1961 to 1964.

