Today in Israeli History: Jan. 11, 1961 — Immigrant Ship Egoz Sinks

The Egoz, a ship leased by the Mossad to secretly transport Moroccan Jews to Israel, sinks around 3 a.m., a few hours after leaving the Moroccan port of Al Hoceima on its 12th immigration trip. Forty-four would-be immigrants, half of them children, drown. The tragedy leads Morocco to ease its ban on Jewish emigration, and some 80,000 Moroccan Jews make aliyah from 1961 to 1964.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

Like this: Like Loading...