The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Abi Berlin Liepshutz

Meet Abi Berlin Liepshutz, 28. Abi grew up in Franklin and now lives in Ferndale with her husband and their two dogs. Abi graduated from Central Michigan University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and obtained her master’s degree in social work from Wayne State University in 2014. She works as a social worker at Sinai Grace Hospital in the intensive care unit on all aspects of discharge planning, end-of-life care options and advocating for her patients’ best interests. She also serves as a supervisor and mentor to student-interns in Wayne State University’s social work program.

Outside of work, Abi is active in the Jewish community through her volunteer work and involvement with NextGen Detroit and The Well. She sits on the executive board of NextGen Detroit and participates in volunteer events with the NextGen Volunteer Committee and previously was a general board member for four years. She twice served as the chairperson for Latke Vodka and once as the chairperson for EPIC. Abi also participates with The Well in their shared interest Shabbat Dinner Group. Throughout all her roles and duties, Abi has been committed to fundraising, community building and volunteering to support and grow the Metro Detroit Jewish community. She’s a Harry Potter fan and loves Binge watching HGTV with her husband.

