Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir watches the broadcast of the Maccabi Tel Aviv-CSKA basketball game in his office Jan 12, 1989.
Today in Israeli History: Jan. 12, 1989 — Maccabi Tel Aviv Wins in Moscow

01/12/2019

In the first competition for Israeli athletes in the Soviet Union since the Six-Day War in June 1967, the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team beats CSKA Red Army in Moscow, 97-92. The game reflects a thaw in relations between Israel and the Soviet Union since 1987. Still, 200 Maccabi fans are granted visas to travel to the game only at the last minute, so Soviet Jews make up much of the crowd.

