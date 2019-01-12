Today in Israeli History: Jan. 12, 1989 — Maccabi Tel Aviv Wins in Moscow

In the first competition for Israeli athletes in the Soviet Union since the Six-Day War in June 1967, the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team beats CSKA Red Army in Moscow, 97-92. The game reflects a thaw in relations between Israel and the Soviet Union since 1987. Still, 200 Maccabi fans are granted visas to travel to the game only at the last minute, so Soviet Jews make up much of the crowd.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

