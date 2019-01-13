The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Avi Snider

Newsroom | Detroit Jewish News

Avi Snider, 30, of Oak Park, is chair of Oak Park’s Arts and Cultural Diversity Commission. He leads the city’s efforts to develop and implement city-wide programs and events that provide access to the performing and creative arts and celebrate cultural diversity. Avi was appointed as chair in 2017 after serving as chair of Oak Park’s Ethnic Advisory Commission in 2016. This fall, Avi also was appointed to Oak Park’s Zoning Board of Appeals. Avi takes pride in contributing to the richness of cultural diversity in Oak Park, including as an active member of the Oak Park Jewish community.



At his synagogue, Young Israel of Oak Park, Avi is a founding member of the Millennials Committee, where he plans events and creates community for adults in their 20s and 30s. Through his work with the committee, he seeks to create shared Jewish experiences as an antidote for the isolation sometimes felt by members of his generation.



An attorney by trade, Avi works in-house at Equian, specializing in healthcare subrogation law and correct risk allocation between insurers. He has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from University of Cincinnati, where he was the president of the Jewish Law Students Association.

See the 2019 Gallery. A new person is added each day.

Like this: Like Loading...