Today in Israeli History: Jan. 13, 1922 — Zionist Leader Meets With Harding

Nahum Sokolow, the president of the World Zionist Congress’ Executive Committee, meets with U.S. President Warren Harding in Washington during a U.S. tour to raise money for Jewish settlement in Palestine. Sokolow briefs Harding on the hardships and persecution faced by European Jews and progress on the Zionist enterprise.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

