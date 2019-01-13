Nahum Sokolow, shown in 1929, met with President Warren Harding for almost an hour Jan. 13, 1922, and received assurances of U.S. government support for Zionism.
Today in Israeli History: Jan. 13, 1922 — Zionist Leader Meets With Harding

01/13/2019 5:47 AM / No Comments /

Nahum Sokolow, the president of the World Zionist Congress’ Executive Committee, meets with U.S. President Warren Harding in Washington during a U.S. tour to raise money for Jewish settlement in Palestine. Sokolow briefs Harding on the hardships and persecution faced by European Jews and progress on the Zionist enterprise.

