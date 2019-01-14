The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Ari Katz

Newsroom | Detroit Jewish News

Ari Katz, 35, of West Bloomfield, is a financial advisor at Glanz Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial in Farmington Hills. He helps clients develop sound financial plans, investment strategies and insurance portfolios, which help give them confidence that their goals are on track. He’s focused on providing an excellent experience for his clients and is driven by the progress they make toward their unique financial goals.

Ari was motivated to become a financial adviser after his father passed away from ALS and his family faced subsequent financial challenges. To honor his father’s legacy, Ari supports ALS families and medical research by hosting awareness events and fundraising for the ALS Association Michigan Chapter.

This year, Ari launched a new automotive enthusiast club called “Cars and Kibitz” at Temple Israel, to connect members of the Jewish community who have a shared passion for cars but may not otherwise interact.

Ari and his wife, Julie, work to instill strong Jewish family values in their children, Sadie and Libby, by attending Temple Israel ECC, participating in The Well events and creating Jewish traditions at home. He’s been a lifelong Metro Detroiter and earned his undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University and his MBA from Wayne State University. His favorite thing to do in Metro Detroit? Cruising Woodward Avenue.

See the 2019 Gallery.

