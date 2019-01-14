Today in Israeli History: Jan. 14, 1925 — Carlebach Is Born

Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, one of modern Judaism’s most influential composers and spiritual leaders, is born in Berlin. He spends his early years in Baden, Austria, where his father is the chief rabbi. The family escapes to Lithuania in July 1938, a few months after the Nazi annexation of Austria, then moves to Brooklyn after the German invasion of Poland in September 1939. He founds the House of Love and Prayer in San Francisco in the 1960s and starts a moshav near Tel Aviv, Me’or Modi’in, when he settles in Israel in 1977.

