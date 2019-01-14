Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach performs in Tel Aviv in 1973.
Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach performs in Tel Aviv in 1973.

Today in Israeli History: Jan. 14, 1925 — Carlebach Is Born

01/14/2019 5:49 AM / No Comments /

Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, one of modern Judaism’s most influential composers and spiritual leaders, is born in Berlin. He spends his early years in Baden, Austria, where his father is the chief rabbi. The family escapes to Lithuania in July 1938, a few months after the Nazi annexation of Austria, then moves to Brooklyn after the German invasion of Poland in September 1939. He founds the House of Love and Prayer in San Francisco in the 1960s and starts a moshav near Tel Aviv, Me’or Modi’in, when he settles in Israel in 1977.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

Newsroom

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish New! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today

RSS JNS News Feed

%d bloggers like this: