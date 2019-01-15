The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Becca Fishman

Newsroom | Detroit Jewish News

Becca Fishman, 25, lives at Moishe House in Royal Oak. She obtained her bachelor of arts from Michigan State University and worked at Hillel of Metro Detroit as a program associate upon graduation. For the last 20 years, Becca has been a part of the Tamarack Camps family, holding titles such as camper, counselor and supervisor. Currently, she holds the title of Israel and marketing coordinator.

Becca loves the Metro Detroit Jewish community and has been involved with many organizations. In 2016 and 2017, she took part in the NextGen Latke Vodka Planning Committee. In 2018, she was the teen mission coordinator for the Detroit community. This past December, Becca attended a service trip in Thailand with Partner’s in Torah. She is excited to continue her passionate involvement at Tamarack Camps and within this motivating community.

