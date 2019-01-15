Israel Kastner testifies during the libel trial of his accuser, Malchiel Gruenwald, in 1955.
Today in Israeli History: Jan. 15, 1958 — Kastner Cleared of Collaboration

Israel (Rudolf) Kastner is cleared by the Israeli Supreme Court of any wrongdoing in his activities during World War II as the head of the Judenrat (Jewish Council) in Hungary during the Nazi occupation. Kastner is estimated to have saved 33,000 Hungarian Jews from the death camps but is accused by a Hungarian Jew living in Jerusalem in 1952 of collaboration and concealment of information about the Holocaust. Kastner loses the resulting libel trial in 1955 but wins on appeal.

