‘When Heroes Fly’ Hits Netflix
01/15/2019 8:55 AM / No Comments / Art & Culture, Arts & Life
After the success of “Fauda,” Netflix is ready for another Israeli blockbuster series with “When Heroes Fly.”
Israel is rapidly emerging as the go-to location for electrifying productions that combine espionage, war, and edge-of-your seat action sequences.
To that end, “Fauda” was a runaway hit, and now Netflix has another dose of Israeli excitement with “When Heroes Fly,” a 10-part series that follows the lives of four IDF veterans who reunite for one final mission deep in the jungles of Colombia.
