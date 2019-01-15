‘When Heroes Fly’ Hits Netflix

After the success of “Fauda,” Netflix is ready for another Israeli blockbuster series with “When Heroes Fly.”

Israel is rapidly emerging as the go-to location for electrifying productions that combine espionage, war, and edge-of-your seat action sequences.

To that end, “Fauda” was a runaway hit, and now Netflix has another dose of Israeli excitement with “When Heroes Fly,” a 10-part series that follows the lives of four IDF veterans who reunite for one final mission deep in the jungles of Colombia.

United With Israel

