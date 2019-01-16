The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Carly Schiff

Carly Schiff, 31, of Birmingham is the digital account director and an associate at Brogan & Partners. She is responsible for planning, developing and managing clients’ digital strategies to improve their web presence, assist with the customer’s journey to conversion and ultimately achieve client digital marketing goals. Carly holds end-to-end knowledge of all agency operations, including project management and client relationship management.

Before coming to Brogan, Carly honed her account executive skills at MRM//McCann. There, she managed multi-channel marketing and advertising programs for the GM Card from Capital One. She is a graduate of Michigan State University. Carly is a member of the NextGen Detroit board of directors. She also sits on the Tamarack Camps board of directors as the chair of the marketing committee. Carly’s passion for building community in Jewish Detroit drives her philanthropic efforts. In her free time, she loves to travel and cook.

