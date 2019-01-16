Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration Available Through Wednesday, Jan. 23

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Detroit announced today that tickets for the Detroit engagement of HAMILTON will be available online through Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, on Friday, January 25 at 10:00 AM ET. Verified Fan is a new fan-facing technology from Ticketmaster that allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.

Jeffrey Seller states, “Verified Fan is the newest program to make tickets available to theatre-goers at regular prices. I am confident that it will be a valuable service to our fans. We know how challenging it is to buy tickets and this new Ticketmaster program will make the process a whole lot easier.”

Ticketmaster Verified Fan® registration begins now and will close Wednesday, January 23 at 10:00 PM ET. Visit verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamiltondet to register.

Those who registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via SMS text message on Thursday, January 24 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on sale. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan® on sale will be available for purchases online only.

Tickets will be available for performances of HAMILTON at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre, March 12 – April 21, 2019.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $80 – $185, with a select number of $485 premium seats available. Ticket prices include facility fees and parking.

A limited number of tickets will also be available for purchase through a wristband lottery at the Fisher Theatre Box Office (3011 W Grand Blvd., Detroit). From 7:30 AM – 9:30 AM on Friday, January 25, numbered wristbands will be distributed. Starting at 10:00 AM, groups of wristband numbers will randomly be called to purchase tickets at the box office windows.

Additionally, there will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

Premiering in Chicago in April 2019, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, an immersive exhibition inspired by the musical, will take visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, while at the same time chronicling the American Revolution and the creation of the United States of America. For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Performance times for HAMILTON appearing March 12 – April 21, 2019 at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Tuesday – Sunday evening performances at 8:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM

No Sunday evening performance on April 14 or April 21

American Sign Language (ASL) / Open Caption performance on Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 PM

Tickets for the ASL / Open Caption performance are available now and may be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre box office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan®

How does Ticketmaster Verified Fan® On Sale Work?

Prospective tickets buyers will need to register for an access code through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan® system. Those who are verified and selected will receive an access code that unlocks the opportunity to purchase tickets via the Verified Fan on sale. If you have been randomly selected to receive a code it will unlock the ability to access tickets. However, tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed. Registering for the program does not guarantee that you will receive an access code for the Verified Fan on sale.

If verified and randomly selected, you will receive an access code via text message. The first message(s) will include timing details and a link to where you can purchase your tickets, immediately followed by another text containing your unique offer code. Keep your phone handy – you’ll receive text messages 2-4 hours before the sale begins.

How do I register?

Go to verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamiltondet January 16 through January 23 and connect your Ticketmaster account to register.

How do I know if my Verified Fan registration was submitted?

Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email. Receiving a confirmation email only means your registration has been submitted. It does not mean you will receive an offer code. Fans may only register once. Multiple registrations will disqualify you from the Verified Fan event.

Please note: Registering does NOT guarantee you will be verified, receive a code or have the ability to purchase Verified Fan tickets.

