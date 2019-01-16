Today in Israeli History: Jan. 16, 2003 — Columbia Launches With Ramon
01/16/2019 5:54 AM / No Comments / Israel
The space shuttle Columbia launches from the Kennedy Space Center with Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon, among the crew of seven. Unknown at the time is that a piece of foam breaks off the shuttle’s external tank during the launch and damages a wing. As a result, Columbia disintegrates on re-entry Feb. 1, killing all seven crew members.
Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.
Leave a Reply