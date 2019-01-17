A Jewish Gearhead

Ari Katz plans ‘Cars and Kibitz’ for car nuts like him.

By Stacy Gittleman, Contributing Writer

Ari Katz of West Bloomfield, nominated as a “36 under 36” candidate for his charitable work in fighting ALS, is a true a car nut. He has attended the Detroit Grand Prix every year since 1992. He marvels over the cutting-edge technology heralded each year at the Detroit auto show while still babying a rare 1970’s muscle car in his garage.

Katz, a financial planner, knows there are other car enthusiasts out there in the Jewish community and within the Temple Israel family.

That is why, with the help of Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny, Katz will be revving up a new group called Cars and Kibitz, an automotive enthusiast club to bring Metro Detroit Jews together to enjoy all things cars, including panel discussions with automotive experts, car shows for the community and family-friendly car-themed events.

Cars and Kibitz will hold its kickoff event in April with David Zenlea, deputy editor of Road and Track magazine, who will speak about how the Jewish community has impacted the automotive industry. One interesting issue to be discussed is the fate of the 19th-century Beth Olem Cemetery, which rests on the grounds of the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, should the plant shutter this year.

Katz also plans to interview local rabbis for their perspective on how Jewish law will be interpreted in regards to riding in automated vehicles on Shabbat and holidays.

Katz said he’d like the group to bring car shows to Jewish Senior Life and possibly to other Jewish organizations, such as Friendship Circle and Kadima.

“Cars are produced for the masses; but, in many ways, owners can style the cars of their choosing to their individual styles and tastes — even the noise level they make when you rev the engine,” Katz said. “Detroiters see themselves as part of the automotive industry. They see and identify themselves when they spot that favorite model driving along the road.”

The car that tugs the most at his heartstrings: the 1978 Datsun 280z “Black Pearl.” Katz remembers when his late father, Steven Katz, drove it home, one of only about 1,500 ever produced, in the summer of that year. Forty years later, Katz still has the Black Pearl and keeps it in pristine condition. Over the years, the Katz family has displayed it at many car shows, including the Concours d’Elegance of America and EyesOn Design, held each year at Grosse Point Shores.

Most importantly, the car is a constant reminder of his father, who passed away from ALS in 2003. Ever since, Katz has been an active member of the ALS Michigan chapter, participating in walks and other fundraisers.

“That Black Pearl is the closest connection I have to hang onto the memories of my father,” Katz said.

Katz enjoys taking in the cutting- edge automotive technology at the Detroit auto show. But he may skip it this year, as it is hard to do with very small children.

“It may be a bit of a challenge to maneuver the crowds with a toddler and a baby,” Katz said.0“But I do look forward to the possibility of the show being moved to the summer, where it will be timed with other local car events.

“The show in the summer will allow for outdoor as well as indoor exhibits (and maybe even opportunities for test drives), which will attract more tourism and industry enthusiasts and executives who would prefer warm weather over the cold. Let’s face it: Why would an automotive exec from Los Angeles want to visit Detroit in January?”

