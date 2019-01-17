On Feb. 3, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Tugman Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield, Rabbi Shneur Silberberg, Attorney Sanford A. Schulman and former inmate Steven will discuss why society locks people up and what we hope to achieve by doing so.

More than 2.2 million Americans are incarcerated, making the United States the world leader in incarceration. Hundreds of thousands of people are released from U.S. prisons each year to try to make a go of it. More than two-thirds will be rearrested within three years; half will go back in prison. In our pursuit of justice, are we really accomplishing justice for all? Is there anything we can do to make a difference?

This session is the first in a series of six classes on the topic of criminal justice. In addition to the opening class, there will be guest appearances by Justice Richard Bernstein and Judge Mark Goldsmith in later classes in the series.

In the classes, Rabbi Silberberg will contrast Jewish wisdom and American law in topics such as criminal convictions, sentencing, crime prevention and rehabilitation, pondering the application of Talmudic principles to real and complex, modern-day cases

Classes are offered twice weekly: Sundays, 11 a.m. at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield, and Thursdays, 7 p.m. at Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills. Cost for the series is $80 (includes student textbook). Try out the first class at no charge.

Course offered in partnership with Tugman Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield, JCC’s Fed-Ed, JBAM and Cohn Haddow Center for Judaic Studies. The course is sponsored by the Kosins Family Foundation.

Visit baischabad.com/justice for more information and to sign up.

