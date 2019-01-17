The Holocaust Memorial Center (HMC) will host programs to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Sunday, Jan. 27, including a presentation by a Holocaust survivor, a docent-led tour of the museum and the screening of new documentary film about the Warsaw Ghetto, Who Will Write Our History.

“We are proud to be part of the global screening of Who Will Write Our History, a new documentary about courageous resistance fighters in the Warsaw Ghetto who used the power of pen and paper to tell their harrowing story,” said HMC CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld.

At 12:15 p.m., Paula Marks-Bolton, a Holocaust survivor from Ozarkow, Poland, will share her memories and experiences during a 45-minute presentation.

At 1:30 p.m., there will be a one-hour docent-led tour of the HMC’s core exhibit spaces. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions. Tours are recommended for children ages 12+.

Who Will Write Our History will be shown at 3:15 p.m. The film takes place in November 1940, days after the Nazis sealed 450,000 Jews inside the Warsaw Ghetto. Led by historian Emanuel Ringelblum and known by the code name Oyneg Shabes, a clandestine group of journalists, scholars and community leaders in the ghetto vowed to defeat Nazi lies and propaganda, not with guns or fists, but with pen and paper. The Oyneg Shabes members detailed life in the ghetto from the Jewish perspective, which resulted in a diaries, essays, jokes, poems and songs, as well as documents detailing Nazi atrocities with eyewitness accounts.

Their story is told for the first time in the documentary written, produced and directed by Roberta Grossman and executive produced by Nancy Spielberg.

All three events are free with museum admission or membership. RSVP for the film to (248) 536-9612 or tinyurl.com/HistoryHMC. The film is supported by the PNC Foundation.

