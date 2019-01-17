Judge Lawrence Gubow died at the young age of 59 in 1978. Gubow was a native Detroiter and served in the U.S. Army in World War II. Wounded in combat and a prisoner-of-war, after the war, Gubow became the leading voice for Jewish veterans in Detroit. He was a community leader and was also a strong advocate for Israel.

After earning his law degree and serving as U.S. Attorney for Southeast Michigan, President Lyndon Johnson appointed Gubow to the federal bench in 1968. Known as a keen and fair judicial mind by his colleagues, last week, Gubow’s 100th birthday was celebrated at the 6th District Federal Court in Detroit on Jan. 10.

Pictured at the tribute are 45th District Court Judge David Gubow, Estelle Gubow, Janey Gubow, Mona Gubow and U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman.

