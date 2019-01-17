Ramah’s Immersive Israel Experience To Be Aimed at College Graduates

Ramah will begin its first immersive Israel experience for college graduates, the Masa Israel Teaching Fellows program in Jerusalem run by Ramah Israel, starting in August 2019. The MITF invites English-speaking college graduates ages 21-35 to come to Israel for 10 months as English teachers and teachers’ aides in schools across the country.

MITF is an innovative way to engage Ramah alumni and other young professionals in creating a new community, offering them the opportunity to impact the future of Israeli society, experience day-to-day life in Israel, and build their own Ramah kehillah in Jerusalem.

MITF is a partnership between Masa Israel Journey and the Ministry of Education. As the program is highly subsidized, the cost to participate in MITF Jerusalem is $1,000 for the entire 10-month program.

Beyond the teaching experience itself, the MITF program provides extensive opportunities for personal and professional growth and enrichment. Fellows receive training before and during their teaching assignments. In addition, Fellows participate in organized tours and travel, learn in a Hebrew ulpan and volunteer in a variety of settings. The program provides housing, a monthly living stipend and medical insurance.

The program is open to college grads ages 21-35. Visit https://mitf.ramah.org.il/to apply; Ramah experience is not required.

Like this: Like Loading...