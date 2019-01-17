Max Feber, 19, of West Bloomfield appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank Jan. 6 to pitch his cold brew coffee filter to the sharks. Well, Mark Cuban bit and offered Feber $50,000 for 30 percent of his company, BRUW. The two struck a deal.

“I email with Mark at least a few times a week,” Feber, a business student at Babson College in Massachusetts, told the JN. “He’s an amazing mentor and a huge help to me. All his emails come from him, not an assistant.

“I want BRUW to be known as a household product; I want it to be the new standard for making cold brew.”

And what’s brewing with his business after the show?

“We’ve been slammed with orders,” the BRUW founder and CEO said. “More than 1,200 units sold in less than 72 hours.

“I’ve gotten so much love. Total strangers are posting videos about me, and friends from years ago are calling me. It’s an amazing feeling.”

