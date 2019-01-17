The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Casey Diskin

Casey Diskin has been working with children with autism and other developmental disorders since 2004. She received her undergraduate degree from Wayne State University, her master’s degree from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, and completed her internship through Melbourne University. She is the director of applied behavior analysis at Oxford Recovery Center, which has centers in both Brighton and Troy. Casey’s responsibilities include designing training protocols for ABA therapists and BCBAs, providing support to families with children that present challenging behaviors, advocating for children in schools, helping families secure insurance coverage for therapeutic services, and contracting and negotiating rates with insurance companies. In addition, she promotes research and dissemination of evidence-based practices through the ARTS program at Oxford Recovery Center.

Casey grew up in Huntington Woods and currently lives there with her husband, Joshua, and their son, Asa. She and her family belong to B’nai Moshe in West Bloomfield. Her guilty pleasure is traveling to Phish shows with her husband.

