Today in Israeli History: Jan. 17, 1930 — High Commissioner Calls for End of Jewish Home

Sir John Chancellor, the British high commissioner in Palestine from 1928 to 1931, expresses his growing anti-Zionist views in a 90-page dispatch to the Colonial Office, the longest known dispatch from a high-ranking British official to enumerate Arab grievances in Palestine. Chancellor calls for an end to efforts to establish a Jewish national home in the Land of Israel.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

Like this: Like Loading...