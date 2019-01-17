Today in Israeli History: Jan. 17, 1930 — High Commissioner Calls for End of Jewish Home
01/17/2019 6:36 AM / No Comments / Israel, News
Sir John Chancellor, the British high commissioner in Palestine from 1928 to 1931, expresses his growing anti-Zionist views in a 90-page dispatch to the Colonial Office, the longest known dispatch from a high-ranking British official to enumerate Arab grievances in Palestine. Chancellor calls for an end to efforts to establish a Jewish national home in the Land of Israel.
Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.
