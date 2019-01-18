5 Volunteer Options for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Looking to give a little in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King? Connect with community organizations like The Well, Repair the World Detroit and more this weekend and on Jan. 21!

By Allison Jacobs

The Well and Repair the World’s Service Day at Gleaner’s Food Bank

Saturday, January 19, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m., ages 15+

2131 Beaufait St., Detroit

Since 1977, Gleaner’s Community Food Bank has been a staple in the community. They directly target seniors, veterans, and children who have limited access to healthy food through their home delivery services and My Neighborhood Mobile Grocery (MNMG) program. Click to register.

Afternoon of Service with Repair the World and Brilliant Detroit

Saturday, January 19, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

5675 Larkins St,, Detroit.

Brilliant Detroit helps create what they like to call, “Kid Success Neighborhoods.” They prepare families with children ages 0 – 8 years old by providing educational tools and programming right in their neighborhood. Click to register.

Interfaith Day of Service at Crossroads of Michigan Soup Kitchen

Sunday, January 20. 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., ages 14+

2424 West Grand Blvd., Detroit

Spend the day with Christ Church Cranbrook and Repair the World at Crossroads of Michigan Soup Kitchen by helping prepare and serve over 500+ meals. Click to register.

MLK Day Drop-In Workshop at the Detroit Institute of Arts Art Making Studio

Monday, January 21, 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Bring the kids along and learn how to create pamphlet stitch notebooks at the DIA for local schools (and yourself)! Older children can also watch the Detroit Film Theatre’s showing of “King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis.” Admission is free for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county residents.

MLK Day Event at the Auburn Hills Community Center

Monday, January 21, 8:30 a.m.

1827 N. Squirrel Rd., Auburn Hills

Spend your morning at the Auburn Hills Community Center where you can enjoy a continental breakfast and remarks from guest speakers and city officials. Guests will then learn how to make flannel tie blankets for Grace Centers of Hope homeless shelter. Blanket donations are also accepted. For more info, click here.

For some fun, take Repair the World’s online quiz, “What’s Your #ServiceStrength?” to find service options that truly suit you! https://werepair.org/service-strength/

Like this: Like Loading...