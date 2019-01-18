The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Claudia Halpern

Claudia Halpern, 23, is the associate regional director at Michigan Region BBYO, where she focuses on building and strengthening Jewish communities each and every day. Claudia grew up in Farmington Hills, where she was active in BBYO, the Jewish Federation, Tamarack Camps and Temple Israel. She graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a B.A. communications and a minor in nonprofit administration. She found a home interning and working at multiple Metro Detroit organizations.

After graduating in 2017, Claudia moved to Ann Arbor to be the outreach and program coordinator at the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor. While there, she worked with the young adult cohort, Israel and Overseas, Women’s Philanthropy and Teen Engagement. She returned to Metro Detroit to work for BBYO, where she focuses on BBG chapters, Expansion efforts and their Adviser RISE Fellowship.

When she is not working, Claudia spends her free time with family and friends, traveling and exploring the city of Detroit.

See the 2019 Gallery. A new person is added each day.

Like this: Like Loading...