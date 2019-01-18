Today in Israel History: Jan. 18, 1906 — Bezalel Art School Opens

Forty women, chosen from a pool of 400 applicants, begin studying painting, drawing and tapestry at the new Bezalel School of Arts and Crafts in Jerusalem. The school aims to teach crafts to the people of Jerusalem, develop original Jewish art, and find a visual expression for national and spiritual Jewish independence.

Photo description: The original Bezalel, shown in 1913, closed in 1929 because of finances and was re-established in 1935 as the New Bezalel School of Arts and Crafts.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

Like this: Like Loading...