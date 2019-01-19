Daniel Warsh
Daniel Warsh, 32, of West Bloomfield, is an in-house corporate attorney at Robert Bosch LLC, where he advises several North American business units of the company on commercial legal topics. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan Law School. Daniel currently serves on the executive board of NEXTGen Detroit as a co-chair of NEXTGen’s Campaign; previously, he played a key role in planning and organizing hallmark NEXTGen programs such as Good Shabbos Detroit, among others, after joining the NEXTGen Board in 2013.

Inspired by his participation in the Glass Leadership Institute, Daniel joined the Anti-Defamation League’s regional board in 2014. He also has a long-standing involvement with the University of Michigan Hillel, first as a member of the governing board as a law student, and now as a member of the board of trustees. Daniel is a member of Congregation Beth Ahm. In his spare time, you’re likely to find him under the hood of a car or participating in motorsport activities.

