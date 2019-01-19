Today in Israel History: Jan. 19, 1990 — Justice Goldberg Dies

Arthur Goldberg, a former labor secretary, U.S. Supreme Court justice and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, dies at home in Washington at age 81. The Chicago native was a labor lawyer before President John F. Kennedy named him labor secretary in 1961, then appointed him to the Supreme Court the next year. Goldberg became U.N. ambassador in 1965 and helped draft and push through U.N. Security Council Resolution 242 after the June 1967 Middle East war.

Photo description: Arthur Goldberg is sworn in as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 1965. He took the post to try to end the Vietnam War, then helped draft the intentionally vague land-for-peace formula of Resolution 242.

