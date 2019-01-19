Tu B’Shevat Art Project: Seven Species Fabric Collage

This art project, from Stefanie Heideman at IsraelForever.org, will show you how to create your own version of Israel’s Seven Species in a special collage that will serve as a beautiful and constant reminder of the connection between the Nation of Israel and the Land of Israel.

SUPPLIES NEEDED

1. Select the background fabric you would like to use. It should be a different color from each of the Seven Species (for example: white, black/grey or any shade of blue).

2. Fabric scissors

3. Fabric glue/tacky glue

4. Sharpie markers

5. Fabrics in various shades of the colors for each of the Seven Species. You don’t have to purchase fabric! See what you have that you can use. The pieces do not need to be large either:

• Barley – Tan

• Date Palm – Brown (with leaves in various shades of Green)

• Figs – Green, Brown and Purple (as indicated in image above)

• Grapes – Green or Purple

• Olives – Green, Brown

• Pomegranates – shades of Red

• Wheat – Ivory

6. Additional ideas for design embellishments: sequins, gems, glitter glue, etc.

STEPS TO CREATE YOUR SEVEN SPECIES FABRIC COLLAGE

1. Lay your background fabric upside down, roll pieces of masking tape and attach to the backside of your fabric. Flip over and secure to your table. This will make it easier to create your collage.

2. Choose examples of the Seven Species of Israel that you like. These are examples we have found for you. If you’d like, you can find many other variations on the internet. There are many to choose from, select ones that you like best and that can easily be drawn and cut. Choose large, bold shapes, small shapes will NOT work for this project.

3. Print copies of the images you have chosen and cut out the Species to use as templates.

4. Lay each template on the fabric you chose to use for each Species and lightly trace the outline of the shape:

• Barley – Tan

• Date Palm – Brown (with leaves in various shades of Green)

• Figs – Green, Brown and Purple

• Grapes – Green or Purple

• Olives – Green, Brown

• Pomegranates – shades of Red

• Wheat – Ivory

5. Use the fabric scissors to cut out the shapes.

6. Use the fabric glue to set in place the images of each of the Seven Species onto your background fabric square.

7. Apply any additional design embellishments you like: sequins, gems, glitter, beads, etc. (optional)

8. Lay flat to dry for 24 hours.

9. Your fabric collage could be a beautiful decoration to use on your table during your Tu B’shevat seder and then as a lovely wall hanging!

