David Zemon, 29, is a supporter and passionate advocate for the strategic redevelopment of the District Detroit. As the director of corporate partnerships for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, David helps connect an energetic fan base of basketball enthusiasts to the world-renowned technology companies, startups, and local and national retailers who share a likeminded commitment to creating best-in-class experiences in and around the Motor City.

Prior to joining the Detroit Pistons, David led strategic partnerships for Taubman Malls, a portfolio of boutique, luxury shopping malls in key markets across the United States.

David’s commitment to social responsibility dovetails his professional focus, as both an internal champion of and active participant in Pistons Summer in the City, Season of Giving and Basketball for All community initiatives.

David and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Beverly Hills and are members of Temple Israel. David is a “Spartan for life” and co-captain of a consistently average intramural ComePlayDetroit basketball team. After hours, he enjoys traveling, writing screenplays, and participating in local film competitions.

