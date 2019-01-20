Nazis gathered at this villa in Wannsee, outside Berlin, to plan the elimination of European Jewry
Nazis gathered at this villa in Wannsee, outside Berlin, to plan the elimination of European Jewry

Today in Israel History: Jan. 20, 1942 — ‘Final Solution’ Planned at Wannsee

Nazis convened by Gestapo head Reinhard Heydrich at a villa in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee draft the plans for the “Final Solution” to the existence of European Jewry. The plans call for a shift from the promotion of Jewish emigration to a policy of deportation and resettlement in conquered territory to the east, where Jews would be imprisoned in deadly labor camps.

