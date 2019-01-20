Today in Israel History: Jan. 20, 1942 — ‘Final Solution’ Planned at Wannsee

Nazis convened by Gestapo head Reinhard Heydrich at a villa in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee draft the plans for the “Final Solution” to the existence of European Jewry. The plans call for a shift from the promotion of Jewish emigration to a policy of deportation and resettlement in conquered territory to the east, where Jews would be imprisoned in deadly labor camps.

