Today at 5 p.m. at the Cobo Convention Center Atrium in Detroit, Rainbow PUSH, along with Citizenship Education Fund and the North American International Auto Show, is holding its annual Let Freedom Ring celebration for Dr. King, who would have turned 90 on January 15. Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. will lead the event, along with honorable public figures including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Congresswomen Brenda Lawrence and Debbie Dingell, the first African American Lieutenant Governor of Michigan, Garlin Gilchrist, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, and Temple Beth El’s Rabbi Emeritus Daniel Syme, an inductee of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Board of Preachers at Morehouse College, who will give the invocation.

The 2019 Let Freedom Ring Award recipients are Wayne County Community College District Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery for educational leadership, Mack Alive for Social Justice, London-based World ORT for their humanitarian efforts, and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

