Sherri and Jim Ketai of Franklin check out the Chevrolet exhibit.
Faces & Places: NAIAS Charity Preview

01/21/2019 3:11 PM / Jackie Headapohl / No Comments / ,

In an ironic twist, the final Charity Preview to be held in the winter escaped the first frigid snowstorm of the year by 12 hours. The Jan. 18 Charity Preview — the kickoff to the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS)— raised more than $4 million for Michigan children’s charities. The largest single-night fundraiser in the country and the NAIAS will be revamped and presented in the summer starting on June 12, 2020. The Auto Show continues through Jan. 27. For ticket prices and more information, go to www.naias.com.

— Words and photos by Julie Smith Yolles

