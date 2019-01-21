Hillel Basketball at Detroit Pistons

Photo via Getty Images
By Steve Stein

Hillel Day School basketball team members got to play at Little Caesar’s Arena during the halftime of a Detroit Pistons’ game. Read about it in the Jan. 24 issue of the JN!

Hillel Day School basketball team members who played at halftime of a Detroit Pistons game: COACH JOSH CUTLER: Lexi Cutler, Zach Elbinger, Erica Fischman, Noah Hack, Merrick Michaelson, Jack Soble and Luke Zeff.

COACH BRAD FREITAG: Spencer Cherrin, Maya Eisenberg, Tamar Fischman, Addy Rosner, Caleb Starr, Aaron Zekman, Joely Gottlieb and Alen Peysakhov.

Hillel Day School students who were members of the Stars & Stripes Squad at the game: Neta Arieli, Michael Arieli, Ethan Bocknek, Sydney Dolgin, Ari Feinberg, Jacob Fischman, Nicolette Handler, Louis Kowalsky, Elianna Mayerson, Audrey North, Ayal Starr, Henry Stern, Isaac Stern, Leo Stern, Guy Tirosh, Yael Tirosh, Eyal Tirosh, Noam Vared, Sivon Vared and Jonah Zekman.

