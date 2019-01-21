Eli Boyer is owner/operator of the award-winning Voyager restaurant in Ferndale, as well as Lovers Only and Iggy’s Eggies in Detroit’s Capitol Park. A 33-year-old native of West Bloomfield, Eli, his wife, Kimberly, and their daughters, Joey and Charlie, live in Huntington Woods.

From a young age, Eli was raised as an active member of Detroit’s Jewish community, He spent summers as a longtime camper and staff member at Camp Tamarack, was founding member of Kitzoni AZA Chapter #321, and graduated from Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s Hebrew High School. At the University of Michigan — where he graduated with degrees in economics and sociology — Eli held leadership positions as a brother of the Omega Deuteron chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi.

After launching six restaurant concepts in a little more than four years with Chicago-based DMK Restaurants, Eli returned to his hometown in 2013 to make an impact on the growing hospitality scene. Since opening his restaurant Voyager in early 2017, it has been named a Food & Wine magazine Restaurant of the Year and Esquire magazine Best New Restaurants in America in 2018.

In his free time, Eli enjoys exploring Detroit with his family and looks forward to a healthy and happy 2019. His recommendation for the best thing to do in Detroit during the winter is a steam session at The Schvitz.

