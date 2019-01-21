Today in Israel History: Jan. 21, 1882 — BILU Founding Launches First Aliyah

BILU, whose name comes from the Isaiah verse Beit Yaakov lekhu venelkha (“House of Jacob, let us go”), is founded by 30 students at the home of Israel Belkind in Kharkov, Ukraine. Responding to a wave of pogroms that began in April 1881, BILU sets the groundwork for the First Aliyah of the Jewish people back to the Land Israel.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

Like this: Like Loading...