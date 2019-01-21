BILU pioneers work the fields of Moshava Gedera in 1910.
BILU pioneers work the fields of Moshava Gedera in 1910.

Today in Israel History: Jan. 21, 1882 — BILU Founding Launches First Aliyah

01/21/2019 7:00 AM / Allison Jacobs / No Comments / ,

BILU, whose name comes from the Isaiah verse Beit Yaakov lekhu venelkha (“House of Jacob, let us go”), is founded by 30 students at the home of Israel Belkind in Kharkov, Ukraine. Responding to a wave of pogroms that began in April 1881, BILU sets the groundwork for the First Aliyah of the Jewish people back to the Land Israel.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today

RSS JNS News Feed

%d bloggers like this: