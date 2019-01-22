Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Offering College Scholarships

High School Seniors Invited to Enter AFA’s Scholarship Essay Contest By Feb. 15 for the Chance to Win Money for College

High school seniors across the country who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease have the chance to earn up to $5,000 in college scholarship funding through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) annual Teens For Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Essay Contest. The deadline to enter the contest is Feb. 15.

High school seniors who will be attending an accredited college or university within 12 months of the award date are invited to participate in the contest by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) describing how Alzheimer’s has affected their lives and how they plan to make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease in the future. Essays can be submitted by visiting AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.

“Children across the country are already actively involved in helping people with Alzheimer’s; they’re serving as family caregivers, providing support to their loved ones with Alzheimer’s, involved in charitable events and volunteering at care facilities. They have powerful stories to tell, and we want to hear them,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “We invite tomorrow’s leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s to share their experiences today and help raise Alzheimer’s awareness throughout the country.”

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 college scholarship. Prizes will also be awarded for first-runner-up ($2,500), second-runner-up ($1,500), third runner-up ($1,000), fourth runner-up ($750) and honorable mention ($500).

Since the program’s inception, more than $250,000 in college scholarships have been awarded. AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors. Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.

Students can learn more about the contest and submit their essays by visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu. All essays must be submitted by Feb. 15.

Like this: Like Loading...