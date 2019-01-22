Emma Wine, 16, of Royal Oak, is a junior at The Roeper School. She has been an active member of Detroit Jews for Justice (DJJ) for the past three years and was recently elected onto the steering committee. She is currently a member of the Water Campaign team, which works in coalition with People’s Water Board to fight for policies that protect clean, affordable water. DJJ has helped Emma connect to her Jewish identity through a social justice lens.

As a regional youth intern for Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion, Emma works with peers from around Metro Detroit to create and facilitate workshops addressing a variety of social justice issues.

Emma’s education at Roeper and the Birmingham Temple, along with the time spent at DJJ and Michigan Roundtable, has taught her to think critically about the role she plays in perpetuating injustice and the part she can play in fighting it.

At school, she plays volleyball and soccer and participates in theater. She tries to live by the words: “Don’t be in a hurry to condemn because he doesn’t do what you do or think as you think or as fast. There was a time when you didn’t know what you know today.”- Malcolm X. Her favorite book is Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison.

