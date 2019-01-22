Today in Israeli History: Jan. 22, 2013 — 19th Knesset Elected
After the dissolution of the Knesset over a budget dispute in October, Israel holds early elections for the 19th Knesset. The results enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in power, but he needs eight weeks to form a government because of the loss of legislative seats among right-wing parties. Netanyahu’s Likud and Yisrael Beiteinu, running with a combined list, drop from 42 to 31 members of the Knesset, while Yair Lapid’s new Yesh Atid party wins 19 seats.
Photo description: Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu thanks supporters at an election celebration Jan. 22, 2013.
Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.
