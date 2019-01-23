2019 Bates Street Society Dinner Features Three Jewish Pillar Inductees

The Community House to honor those who impact the community at annual Bates Street Society Dinner.

By Jackie Headapohl, Managing Editor

The Community House (TCH) — a nonprofit resource and destination for personal, professional, recreational and philanthropic pursuits — will hold its fourth annual Bates Street Society Dinner, hosted by the Community House and the Community House Foundation Boards of Directors, on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community House’s Wallace Ballroom in Birmingham.

The annual event, presented by PNC Wealth Management, is a celebration of service and philanthropy. The evening will be highlighted by the recognition of TCH’s annual “Pillars of Vibrancy” and an inspirational keynote address by Cynthia Ford.

The Community House’s Pillar Society is a network of exceptional individuals who have dedicated significant time and talent to helping build a more vibrant community. Each year, inductees are individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in one of four essential areas: culture, education, wellness and philanthropy.

The 2019 Bates Street Society Dinner will recognize eight new Pillars of Vibrancy this year, three of whom are Jewish.

Arthur Horwitz, publisher and executive editor of the Detroit Jewish News, as well as founder and president of Detroit Jewish News Foundation, is one of those pillars. The Foundation, through its William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, captures, preserves and tells the story of Detroit and its Jewish community. This free and easy-to-search archive comprises more than 330,000 pages from the Jewish News and its predecessor publication, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle. The archive is part of the University of Michigan’s Bentley Historical Library permanent collection.

Horwitz serves as chair of the board of Detroit Public Television, director and audit chair for the National Yiddish Book Center in Amherst (Mass,) and as director of Detroit PAL (police athletic league). Previously, he chaired the Michigan Civil Rights Commission and Detroit’s Agency for Jewish Education.

Another pillar is Mitch Albom, a nationally acclaimed sports journalist at the Detroit Free Press since 1985, where he became and a well-known media figure in radio and television as well. He currently hosts a daily talk show on WJR radio (airs Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m. EST) and appears regularly on ESPN Sports Reporters and SportsCenter. He’s the best-selling author of several books, including Tuesdays with Morrie, The Five People You Meet in Heaven and Have a Little Faith. His most recent titles, The Time Keeper and The First Phone Call from Heaven, both debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

Albom has founded several charities: Detroit Dream Scholars, A Time To Help, and S.A.Y Detroit, an umbrella organization for charities dedicated to improving the lives of the neediest, including the S.A.Y. Detroit Family Health Clinic.

The third Jewish pillar is Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, chairman of the Orthopaedic Department at William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. He is also the physician lead of the Orthopaedic Clinical Care Program for Beaumont Health, overseeing an eight-hospital system. He is currently the associate chief medical officer for Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and the program director of the Orthopaedic Surgery Spine Fellowship. Dr. Fischgrund has been on the Beaumont, Royal Oak staff for more than 25 years, focusing on spine surgery. He holds a faculty appointment as professor and chairman, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine.

As a leader in spinal research, he has designed and led dozens of clinical trials nationally and internationally. He has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters on spine pathology. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Global Research and Reviews. He is in private practice and has performed more than 7,000 spinal surgeries.

Other pillars being honored Feb. 2 include Ric DeVore, PNC regional president, Detroit and SE Michigan; Jennifer Granger, co-founder of Fashion x Philanthropy and community advocate; Amy and Dan Loepp, president of Tattrie Strategies and president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan; and Bill Roberts, owner of the Roberts Restaurant Group.

“The Bates Street Society Dinner offers the leadership and staff of the venerable Community House the opportunity to once a year take a pause from its own philanthropic and service endeavors to recognize, be inspired and to celebrate extraordinary individuals, pillars in our community, making a true and lasting difference,” said William D. Seklar, president and CEO of the Community House and the Community House Foundation.

In addition to the evening’s awards and recognitions, the Bates Street Society Dinner will include a seated three-course meal, wine and cocktails, and live entertainment by the Ben Sharkey Quartet. Tickets for the black-tie optional event begin at $250 per guest and are on sale at https://www.communityhouse.com/

