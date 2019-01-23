Happy 100th Birthday, Danny Raskin!

A Birthday Tribute to Legendary Columnist and Foodie

By Arthur Horwitz, Executive Editor/Publisher of the Detroit Jewish News

If Cal Ripken Jr. was nicknamed “The Iron Man” for playing in 2,632 consecutive major league baseball games, and Lou Gehrig was known as “The Iron Horse” for playing in 2,130 consecutive games, what do you call a columnist whose work has appeared in more than 4,000 consecutive issues of the weekly Detroit Jewish News? You call him Danny Raskin.

His first column, “Jewish Youth’s Listening Post,” coincided with the March 27, 1942 launch of the Jewish News. His byline has appeared every week ever since. In fact, for more than three decades, Danny also wrote a second weekly column, “The Best of Everything.” And his stuff was popular. Readership surveys conducted for the Detroit Jewish News consistently showed that Danny’s columns were the best read part of the paper (with lifecycle news a close second).

Danny and his columns – a mix of news, gossip, jokes, birthday greetings with heavy emphasis on dining and entertainment – have helped to connect Jewish Detroiters to each other and the general community around them. And with his staccato writing style … Danny was tweeting long before there was Twitter! #IronStomach #FreeEats

Stay tuned for the JN’s online/digital flipbook featuring Danny Raskin this February!

