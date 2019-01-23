Jackie Headapohl | Detroit Jewish News

Lesley is in-house counsel for Credit Acceptance Corporation, an indirect auto finance company headquartered in Southfield. Prior to going in-house, Lesley was an associate at Pepper Hamilton LLP in the Corporate Bankruptcy and Restructuring Practice Group.

A native New Yorker, Lesley is thrilled to call Michigan her home. She lives in Southfield with her husband, Jeremy, and her two children, Noah and Emma, who both attend Farber Hebrew Day School – Yeshivat Akiva.

Lesley is an active second-year board member of the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit’s NextGen and proud Ben Gurion Society member. Lesley is honored to act as a co-chair of NextGen’s 2019 Epic event and is involved in promoting many of NextGen’s events and initiatives.

An active Farber HDS parent, Lesley will chair, for the third consecutive year, the Farber HDS 2019 annual dinner. In addition, Lesley is a Young Israel of Southfield board member and is engaged in strengthening the synagogue and Modern Orthodox Jewish community of Metro Detroit.

In the summer, she loves to take short drives out of the city and visit the Great Lakes. Last summer, she kayaked Turnip Rock near Port Austin.

