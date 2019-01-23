The King David Hotel and YMCA are seen in Jerusalem in 1950
The King David Hotel and YMCA are seen in Jerusalem in 1950

Today in Israeli History: January 23, 1950 — Knesset Declares Jerusalem the Capital

01/23/2019 6:00 AM / Allison Jacobs / No Comments / ,

The Knesset votes 60-2 to adopt a Cabinet-drafted resolution declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Members of the left-wing Mapam and the right-wing Herut abstain. Herut fails in a bid to amend the resolution to explicitly declare all of Jerusalem as the capital, despite the occupation of the half the city by Transjordan. Two Communist lawmakers vote no on the resolution because they favor the official U.N. position of an international status for Jerusalem.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today

RSS JNS News Feed

%d bloggers like this: