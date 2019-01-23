Today in Israeli History: January 23, 1950 — Knesset Declares Jerusalem the Capital

The Knesset votes 60-2 to adopt a Cabinet-drafted resolution declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Members of the left-wing Mapam and the right-wing Herut abstain. Herut fails in a bid to amend the resolution to explicitly declare all of Jerusalem as the capital, despite the occupation of the half the city by Transjordan. Two Communist lawmakers vote no on the resolution because they favor the official U.N. position of an international status for Jerusalem.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

