A Community Conversation on Aging

Where Will I Live?

Where are you aging in place? In your house, apartment, condo, your children’s home, within a senior community? How do you know the time is right for a move? What supports will you need and who offers them? What are the financial considerations?

These questions can be overwhelming to seniors and the loved ones caring for them. To help make sense of the decisions surrounding these concerns and to learn of the options provided by Detroit’s Jewish communal agencies, Jewish Senior Life (JSL) has teamed with the Jewish News and its partner agencies Jewish Family Service (JFS), JVS Human Services (JVS), the Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit (JFMD) to conduct an informative community conversation.

The first of these conversations will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in Handleman Hall of the JCC in West Bloomfield. Following refreshments, the program will start at 7:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the community.

Speakers and their topics: Nancy Siegel Heinrich, JSL CEO, senior living; Perry Ohren, JFS CEO, aging in the community; Leah Rosenbaum, JVS CEO, day program and supportive services for memory impairment; Linda Blumberg, JFMD senior planning advisor, senior demographic details from the 2018 Jewish population study; Dan Cinelli, principal director, Perkins Eastman, innovations in senior housing.

JN Publisher/Executive Editor Arthur Horwitz will serve as moderator.

Following their presentations, the experts will answer questions from the audience. Local Jewish agencies will also have informational materials available.

To RSVP or send a question in advance, email Keri Guten Cohen of the JN at kcohen@renmedia.us.

