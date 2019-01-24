JVS Human Services is proud to announce that it will once again coordinate the Jeanette & Oscar Cook Jewish Occupational Internship (JOIN) program for summer 2019 (June 17-Aug. 9). JOIN is a paid summer internship program for Jewish full-time undergraduate and graduate college students. It is designed to provide both a career and educational experience for participants. Applications can be found at http://bit.ly/JOINApp2019. Deadline to apply is Thursday, Jan. 31. For more information, contact Natalie DuBois at (248) 233-4231 or

ndubois@jvshumanservices.org.

