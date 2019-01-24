Photo via JVS Facebook
Photo via JVS Facebook

College Students: Apply for Paid Summer JOIN Internships 

01/24/2019 9:03 AM / Jackie Headapohl / No Comments /

JVS Human Services is proud to announce that it will once again coordinate the Jeanette & Oscar Cook Jewish Occupational Internship (JOIN) program for summer 2019 (June 17-Aug. 9). JOIN is a paid summer internship program for Jewish full-time undergraduate and graduate college students. It is designed to provide both a career and educational experience for participants. Applications can be found at http://bit.ly/JOINApp2019. Deadline to apply is Thursday, Jan. 31. For more information, contact Natalie DuBois at (248) 233-4231 or
ndubois@jvshumanservices.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today

RSS JNS News Feed

%d bloggers like this: